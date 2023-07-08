Weekly Wrap: Community turns out to celebrate NAIDOC Week 2023

Hello readers,
Residents from around the region had many chances this week to celebrate indigenous Australia.
NAIDOC Week 2023 carried the theme, "For Our Elders", highlighting the important role older Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders play within their respective communities.
Included in a packed week of events, were a youth and family day organised by 3Bridges at Penshurst Park on Wednesday, and a special celebration at Gunnamatta Park presented by Sutherland Shire Council and Kurranulla Aboriginal Corporation on Thursday.
An estimated 1500 people turned out on Biddegal land of the family day, which served up a free barbecue, ball games, cultural activities and loads of market stalls.
Hundreds turned out to Gunnamatta Park to celebrate the local Dharawal culture through live entertainment from First Nations performers, a reptile display, inflatable games, cultural talks and workshops, stalls, artwork on show, and more.
A Welcome to Country by Aunty Lola Ryan, representing La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council, was followed by a cultural performance by the Djurwalinjang Dancers, a community performance by Little Blessings Early Learning Centre and an acoustic performance by Golden Guitar winner Uncle Col Hardy.
Leader photographers John Veage and Chris Lane attended these events and captured some wonderful images. Please follow the links above to check out their galleries.
The Naidoc Week celebration at Kingsgrove Community Centre on Wednesday was special for young Gamilaroy woman, Karina Brien, who is studying a Diploma of Community Services and is on work placement at the centre.
She was asked by the centre's management if she would like to take part in their NAIDOC Week celebrations by presenting a talk on her culture.
Ms Brien presented her talk on Animal Track Symbols and Dreamtime painting to members of the centre's seniors groups.
She told the story of Karina Tiddalick the Frog, who was greedy and gobbled up all the water, almost making the world dry out.
"I wanted to show the good side of our cultures and what we are proud to celebrate," Karina told the Leader's Jim Gainsford.
"These people don't have experiences with Indigenous culture, whether Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander. Portrayal of Aboriginal people has not always been positive so what we are doing with introducing people to culture is breaking down barriers."
In other news, the Mills family of Woronora Heights has launched a petition in their battle to stop being deported to the UK after having spent 13 years living and working in Australia.
The Leader previously reported on how Nathan and Emma Mills and their children, James, 21, Harrison, 18, and Daisy, 11 were given 35 days' notice to leave Australia on April 13 when their application for permanent residency was refused.
They have appealed to the Administrative Appeal Tribunal for the second time. On the first occasion, they were successful but the Immigration Department did not accept the decision.
The family has appealed for support on change.org. Follow the story link above to find the shortcut to the online petition.
As always, I urge you to get across to the Leader's website - theleader.com.au - to check out more news and views from around the Shire and St George regions.
And once again, thanks to you for taking the time to support your Leader crew.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
