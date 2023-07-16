Fines issued from mobile speed cameras have fallen by 88 per cent since warning signs were returned to the roadside in late April this year.
Minister for Roads John Graham said, in the past two months, about 6650 fines were issued from mobile speed cameras across NSW, compared with 55,387 fines in the corresponding period in 2022.
Mr Graham said, in May and June last year, one in every 311 vehicles passing a roadside camera vehicle was fined. In the same months of this year, one in every 1,663 vehicles has been fined.
"In April, the Minns Government announced the completion of the rollout of signs back to mobile speed camera vehicles operated by Transport for NSW," Mr Graham said.
"There are now two signs placed before and one after every mobile speed camera vehicle giving drivers a clear visual cue to make sure they are sticking to the speed limit and to adjust in the interests of safety.
"The return of full signage closed the chapter on the former Coalition government's removal of all signage in 2020 and a series of backflips in 2021 and 2022 that saw rooftop signs on camera vehicles returned first, before a complete capitulation five months before the election, with a promise to return all signage."
Mr Graham said the warning signs "should never have been removed, and it was the drivers of NSW who paid for the mistake of the previous government through fines and demerit points".
The government has also announced a change to the demerits system. Drivers who maintain a clean record from January 17 2022 until January 17 2023 will qualify to have a demerit point removed from their record."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
