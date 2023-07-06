A woman, who was allegedly murdered at Bexley this week, was "the most loving mother" of three children, her cousin says.
Police found Amira Moughnieh, 30, unresponsive in a home in Unwin Street just before 6pm on Wednesday.
Paramedics treated her, but she died at the scene.
Ahmad Hodroj, 39, was charged with her murder. He did not appear when the case was mentioned in Sutherland Local Court on Thursday, and did not apply for bail. The case was adjourned to the Downing Centre Local Court on August 31.
Ms Moughnieh's children are aged between two and six years old, 9News reported.
She had moved to Sydney from Lebanon more than a decade ago for a better future, her cousin Karim told 9News.
"She was the most loving mother. She would always put her kids first, the reason she wouldn't travel back was because of her kids she wouldn't want to leave them."
Karim said he and the family were "devastated, shocked and angry".
Ms Moughnieh worked in aged care.
