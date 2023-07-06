St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Woman allegedly murdered at Bexley 'the most loving mother', says cousin

Updated July 7 2023 - 7:58am, first published 6:58am
Amira Moughnieh died at a Bexley home in Sydney's south. Picture 9News / supplied
A woman, who was allegedly murdered at Bexley this week, was "the most loving mother" of three children, her cousin says.

