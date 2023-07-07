In the aim of improving the lives of people with autism, Amaze has partnered with Autism Community Network Australia.
This partnership involves Amaze's national autism helpline service, Autism Connect, which is funded by the Australian Government Department of Social Services.
Amaze's Autism Connect service has recently welcomed Autism Community Network (ACN) Australia as a service delivery partner, ensuring that the autism community across Australia can continue to get the information and support they need.
Autism Connect is a free, national autism helpline service that provides independent and expert information over phone, email and webchat. The service provides information and resources to autistic people, their families and carers, health professionals, teachers, employers and the broader community.
Covering a range of topics, the Autism Connect team can provide expert advice in many areas including assessment and diagnosis, the NDIS, employment and education, healthcare supports, access to peer support groups and community networks.
Establish in 2011 and based in Sydney, Autism Community Network is a non-profit autism organisation that provides support and information to autistic people and their families. They also run peer groups, community activities and social clubs through dedicated network of volunteers.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
