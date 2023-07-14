St George Letters: Create sensory garden at Bicentennial Park

I refer to the Disability Inclusion Action Plan 2022 - 2026 stating - "Bayside Council is committed to building an inclusive and welcoming community for all."
With that said I would like to make a suggestion that Bayside Council in conjunction with the NSW State Government M6 Project, create a Sensory Garden within Bicentennial Park.
I have mentioned this proposal on every occasion that I have met with the M6 representatives over five years. They all state that the plan for the park has already been drawn up and signed off by Bayside Council. But I believe it is not too late to approve a small section which would not impact on the rest of the park.
On April 26/4/2023 I spoke with the Community Development Group of Bayside Council, about this sensory garden proposal and they indicated that it was a good idea.
The Sensory Garden would be a drawcard to Bicentennial Park for not only people who are blind and have disabilities but also for aging seniors. It would give them the interaction to touch, feel, hear and smell the vegetation.
The NDIS has allowed people aged under 65 with disabilities to engage into the community and within social groups. The groups that take people on the bus are always looking for interesting places that all who attend can interact with the environment and facilities. The Sensory Garden at Bicentennial Park would be perfect as it would provide adequate disability and bus parking; disability toilet facilities as well as pathways for wheelchairs, walkers and anyone with mobility concerns.
The Sensory Garden would also draw Aged Care Home outings and Community Bus Groups for the same reasons noted above. It would be a perfect spot for them to have a picnic.
The Sensory Garden would need to be maintained on a regular basis. But possibly one of the Disability Services within the Bayside Council local area or Lions / Rotary Clubs or volunteers would enjoy caring for it. The garden cannot become overgrown to allow weeds to emerge as this will defeat the purpose.
This type of garden not only allows you to connect to nature, but encourages you to become more aware of your surroundings and your response to them stimulating and engaging the five basic senses of sight, smell, sound, touch and taste.
Please take the time to think seriously about my proposal as I believe it would be a fantastic space for many within the community and beyond. I also believe it is not too late to add this space into the landscape plan for Bicentennial Park.
Georges River has given a club the use of Gifford Park as their home ground.
Since this club has started playing at the park the residents have had to put up with the six ugly structures that have been erected in the park. These structures take over the park which very small and on a small narrow street.
There is now no parking and players choose to park anywhere they see fit.
The residents are now circulating a petition in the hope the council will cancel the agreement they have with this club.
The petition to stop the agreement at Gifford Park has now been presented to Georges River Council.
Funding for the NSW Active Kids Voucher Program has been slashed with the Government announcing it will be means tested and reduced to $50 from $100. As a parent of children who have benefitted from this program I can't emphasize enough, the importance of this voucher in encouraging and maintaining youth involvement in grass roots sport.
For parents entering their young children into sport for the first time, the $100 means that registration becomes a nominal cost and the decision becomes non-financial. For parents of older children, deciding whether they can afford to keep their children in their chosen sport, the voucher eases the financial burden and goes some way to avoiding having to make tough decisions in worsening financial situations.
The benefits of children being involved in a sporting activity, both for their physical and mental health, can't easily be understated. The involvement in the activity and the sense of community it provides, not only for young players but for their entire family, is something that can't be measured in monetary terms.
The voucher program is helping to build and strengthen communities. I hope that the NSW Sports Minister and Member for Rockdale, Stephen Kamper will do all in his power to convince his Government to maintain the current level of funding for this invaluable program.
