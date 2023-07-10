The 51st Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf will be held on Sunday, with organisers delighted with the way the event has bounced back after the pandemic.
Registrations for the fun run, which is Sutherland Shire's biggest community participation event, have been pouring in, and the number is expected to reach about 6000 by the time the first runners cross the starting line.
By Friday last week, 4356 people had registered for the 11km Tradies S2S, which Wanda Surf Life Saving Club started 51 years ago to raise funds for facilities and equipment.
Last year, club officials were delighted just to be able to hold the event again after two years of pandemic, but, with less than 4000 people taking part, they were concerned for the future.
The club asked Sutherland Shire Council whether the starting time could be moved back from 7.30am to make it more family friendly.
"In 2022, only 3400 entrants participated and no less than 4600 entrants are required to ensure financial viability of the event," said a report by council staff to the Traffic Committee.
The request was considered by the key authorities who manage state roads, the Transport Management Centre and police, but was rejected because of the "serious impact" it would have on the road network.
Club president Nathan Spinner said, "We thought eight o'clock would be a better time, particularly for families, but the explanation was that the road closures need to end as early as possible, and we have accepted that".
Mr Spinner said they were delighted with the response this year, and there was still plenty of time for people to register.
Online entries close at midnight on Wednesday, but will still be taken at Tradies Gymea and Wanda surf club up till Saturday or at the starting line on Sunday.
Once again, the event has attracted many top runners, including Kevin Batt, Eloise Wellings, Andrew Lloyd and Katie Mahoney.
Tradies S2S is the second longest running fun run in Australia - it started a year later than the City to Surf - and involves a huge effort by Wanda surf club volunteer members.
The first race in 1972 had only 50 competitors, but by 1975 the number had grown to more than 1200. In 1978 there were 4000 runners, including a team of prisoners from Cessnock jail called the Chain Gang.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.