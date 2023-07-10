St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
51st Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf on Sunday could have 6000 entrants

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 11 2023 - 6:57am, first published 6:30am
S2S is the shire's biggest community participation event. Picture supplied
The 51st Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf will be held on Sunday, with organisers delighted with the way the event has bounced back after the pandemic.

