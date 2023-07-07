St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Have your say on M5 Tolling Review

July 7 2023 - 11:30am
The community is invited to submit feedback and answer questions about general issues with current tolling, including competition and regulation, and efficiency of tolls.
The NSW Government is currently examining the fairness and transparency of Sydney's motorway network to make toll roads simpler and fairer.

