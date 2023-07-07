Have your say on M5 Tolling Review

The NSW Government is currently examining the fairness and transparency of Sydney's motorway network to make toll roads simpler and fairer.
The community is invited to submit feedback and answer questions about general issues with current tolling, including competition and regulation, and efficiency of tolls.
A discussion paper explaining the review is available which may be helpful when preparing a submission.
Members of the community, businesses and industry stakeholders can provide their feedback in person at the following locations:
Wesley Conference Centre, Sydney
Location: Pacific Room, 220 Pitt Street, Sydney
Date: 9:30am to 4:30pm
Time: Tuesday, 11 July
Western Sydney University, Parramatta
Date: Wednesday, 12 July
Time: 9:30am to 4:30pm
Penrith RSL Club, Penrith
Date: Thursday, 13 July
Time: 9:30am to 4:30pm
Feedback can be submitted online by filling out the Make a submission form by Friday, 28 July 2023.
Visit the M5 Toll Review page for more information, or to learn about the in-person public consultations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.