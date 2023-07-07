The Gymea Village Fair is making a comeback after three years.
Traditionally, one of Sutherland Shire's most popular community events, the fair will be held on Sunday November 5, requiring the closure of Gymea Bay Road, between President Avenue and Kingsway, Gymea, and two side streets.
The event is being organised by the Gymea Chamber of Commerce, which announced the return on its Facebook page.
Sutherland Shire Council's Consultative Traffic Forum has been asked to approve traffic changes.
"This is a long running annual event which last took place on 2019," a report by council staff said.
"The event did not run in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to Public Health Orders which restricted crowds that would have been able to attend the event.
"Traffic control, including road closures, is required to undertake the event safely and manage the traffic for both the event and non-event community.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
