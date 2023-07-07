Dancers are ready to heat things up on stage for Burn the Floor, which is coming to Enmore Theatre on August 11.
Two of the dancers, Sophie Holloway of Cronulla, and Robbie Kmetoni from St George are part of the cast.
Australian ballroom dance company Burn the Floor has for the first time collaborated with First Nations star Mitch Tambo to create a brand-new dance production that will tour Australia.
The performance embraces a mix of Indigenous culture and music with favourite ballroom and Latin styles, from waltz, foxtrot, samba, rumba, tango, to swing and jive, mixed with Tambo's sound, accompanied his vocalist wife and partner Lea Firth, who will be joined by First Nations' outstanding, contemporary dancer, Albert David.
Tambo will perform his musical compositions, joined by the energy and passion of 20 dancers, vocalists, and musicians. They will be backed by a soundtrack of Australian rock classics including Midnight Oil Power and the Passion, INXS Never Tear Me Apart, ACDC Highway to Hell, the Bee Gees Staying Alive, Cold Chisel Khe Shan and Archie Roach anthems, plus You're the Voice will be sung by Tambo in the Gamilaraay language and Walanbaa.
Burn the Floor has enjoyed a seven-month season on Broadway, two seasons on the West End and tours through 30 countries and more than 150 cities. Burn the Floor is a powerhouse of the cruise-ship industry, performing over 6000 shows for Norwegian Cruise Line since 2012.
In 2023 Burn the Floor will begin its 11th world tour, across Japan, Korea and beyond, finishing at The Royal Albert Hall, London 2024
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
