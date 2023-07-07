Tambo will perform his musical compositions, joined by the energy and passion of 20 dancers, vocalists, and musicians. They will be backed by a soundtrack of Australian rock classics including Midnight Oil Power and the Passion, INXS Never Tear Me Apart, ACDC Highway to Hell, the Bee Gees Staying Alive, Cold Chisel Khe Shan and Archie Roach anthems, plus You're the Voice will be sung by Tambo in the Gamilaraay language and Walanbaa.

