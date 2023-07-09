A new, higher density form of rental housing is proposed in a development application for a Cronulla CBD site.
Twenty-nine single and double co-living rooms would be built on four levels of a five-storey building at 62 Croydon Street, on the corner of Purley Place, next to the council's multi-storey car park.
Each room would have an ensuite and kitchenette, and residents would share a common room.
Two commercial suites would be at ground level.
Only one car parking space, envisaged for ride share, would be provided for the co-living component. There would be one motorcycle and five bicycle spaces.
The DA said the proposal would provide more accommodation than an earlier affordable housing proposal for 11 one and two bedroom apartments, and would require less parking and excavation.
Co-living rooms would suit people such as students and young professionals, who do not own a car and prefer living close to the town centre and transport, the DA said.
The Department of Planning and Environment says co-living housing provides a compact, ready-to-occupy form of accommodation.
Unlike boarding houses, co-living rooms do not have to be managed by Community Housing Provider and they are not classified as affordable housing, where essential workers pay reduced rent.
In 2022, the state government made changes to encourage co-living developments, including reducing lot sizes and parking requirements and providing a 10 per cent density bonus.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
