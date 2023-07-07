New Hurstville Golf Club offers premium course in peaceful parkland setting

The new Hurstville Golf Clubhouse is attracting many new members drawn to the course's peaceful parkland setting and value-for-money fees.
The new clubhouse was built at a cost of $2.2 million courtesy of a State Government Stronger Community Grant, with $400,000 provided by Georges River Council.
"Since the new clubhouse opened we have been getting new members travelling from across the St George region," course manager, BlueFit Leisure director of golf, Stewart Hardiman said.
"We now have about 900 members and my target is to reach about 1,000 members by the end of the year."
Stewart believes this will be easily achievable, with the club offering golfers value for money.
"It is $275 to join and we have to pay as you play membership model," he said.
For this, members get the best course in the region, he added.
Golf has been played at the Hurstville Golf Course since the 1960s when it opened as a nine-hole facility.
The course was first extended to fifteen holes in the 1970s when the waste dump closed and then by 1987 it became a full eighteen holes.
For over 50 years, the course was serviced by a small pro shop and limited facilities, but following funding, the clubhouse was modernised with a brand-new function room, a balcony with wonderful views of the course, a pro shop, changing rooms, amenities, meeting room, office and space for storing and charging golf carts.
The golf course operations are managed by BlueFit who have a long term relationship extending back to 2009.
The new proshop has a modern, clean look and offers all the leading brands and is designed for ease of shopping for the costumers and has an array of Cafe' offerings including freshly-ground coffee and a licenced bar.
The new two-storey clubhouse has a function room on the first-level which comfortably holds 120 people and has a large balcony with sweeping views of the golf course.
"We have an excellent venue for corporate or private events," Stewart said, as evidenced by the club hosting the recent mayoral golf day.
Downstairs there is an undercover barbeque area for members, a club room for committee meetings, and a new cart shed which currently houses 25 motorised golf carts.
There's a brand new practice putting green adjacent to the Ist and 10ths tees.
"As well as the new clubhouse, we have renovated the 1st, 9th 10th and 18th holes, designed by golf course architect Mark Wylie.
"These are brand new greens with mild contouring and challenging greenside bunkers," Stewart said.
"It's a challenging, picturesque parkland golf course which is attracting interest from golfers outside the area.
""It's a peaceful environment to play golf. There's wildlife, birds, ducks and Oatley Park is in the distance.
"With a lot of golf courses you are playing by roads but here you are surrounded by bushland.
"This would be the premium golfing facility in the Georges River area," Stewart said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
