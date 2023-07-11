St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
63 Kangaroo Point Road, Kangaroo Point

By St George House of the Week
July 12 2023 - 9:25am
Captivating and panoramic
4 BED | 3 BATH | 3 CAR

  • Auction: 5.15pm August 5
  • Agency: McGrath Oatley
  • Contact: Kieran Bresnahan 0406 381 381
  • Inspect: 5pm to 5.30pm Wednesday and Saturday

This bespoke four bedroom waterfront sanctuary embraces captivating panoramic views across the bay through its banks of wall-to-wall glass.

