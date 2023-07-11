Captivating and panoramic

This bespoke four bedroom waterfront sanctuary embraces captivating panoramic views across the bay through its banks of wall-to-wall glass.
Agent Kieran Bresnahan describes this property as a statement home in every sense, and the epitome of contemporary living.
Continuing the water theme is a home aquarium, and that is complemented by carefully selected natural finishes including marble and oak.
The central lounge and dining zone lead to a silver Travertine terrace which overlooks the level lawn. Out there you'll also find a sun-washed back garden, and an 80,000L salt water pool with solar heating at the water's edge.
Alongside that there's a private boat shed, a new 30 metre jetty with feature lighting, and a pontoon with a jet ski dock.
Inside, a gourmet gas-equipped kitchen is at the heart of the home, with a 100mm waterfall edged Smartstone island and high-end appliances.
Upstairs has beautiful herringbone floorboards and an indulgent parents' retreat with a private balcony and a gorgeous ensuite which includes a freestanding Moana bathtub.
Lopi gas fireplaces warm the living space and the main bedroom, and the home also enjoys the benefits of ducted air-conditioning, keyless entry, security cameras, sensor lighting and abundant off-street parking.
