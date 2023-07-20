St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland Shire disability service 2include helps to address social support needs for families

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 20 2023 - 2:30pm
Disability support specialist Melissa Slimming says there is lack of services to assist families and children in the sector. Picture by Chris Lane
Disability support specialist Melissa Slimming knows all too well the challenges and obstacles families with children who need extra help, have in navigating assistive services.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

