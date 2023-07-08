St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George-based Autism Community Network joins national helpline

July 8 2023 - 3:00pm
From left to right, Owen, Autism Connect Team Leader; Belinda, ACN Community Groups Manager, David, Amaze Chief Operating Officer; Vanessa Gauci, ACN CEO;, and Jim Mullan, Amaze CEO.
Amaze's Autism Connect service recently welcomed St George-based Autism Community Network (ACN) Australia as a service delivery partner, ensuring that the autism community across Australia can continue to get the information and support they need.

