St George-based Autism Community Network joins national helpline

Amaze's Autism Connect service recently welcomed St George-based Autism Community Network (ACN) Australia as a service delivery partner, ensuring that the autism community across Australia can continue to get the information and support they need.
Autism Connect is a free, national autism helpline service that provides independent and expert information over phone, email and webchat.
The service provides information and resources to Autistic people, their families and carers, health professionals, teachers, employers and the broader community.
Covering a range of topics, the Autism Connect team can provide expert advice in many areas including assessment and diagnosis, the NDIS, employment and education, healthcare supports, access to peer support groups and community networks, and more.
Establish in 2011 and based in Sydney, Autism Community Network is a not-for-profit autism organisation that provides support and information to Autistic people and their families. They also run peer groups, community activities and social clubs through their unique and dedicated grassroots network of volunteers.
Amaze chief executive officer, Jim Mullan said, "We are delighted to have Autism Community Network join the Autism Connect family.
"The approach that Vanessa and the ACN team have developed to supporting the community perfectly complements the work of Amaze and I look forward to our organisations doing great things together," he said.
"It's the shared common goal of ensuring that the needs of Autistic people and their families are met to allow them to live their best lives that brings these two organisations together."
Autism Community Network CEO, Vanessa Gauci, said, "By joining the Autism Connect service, we have a real opportunity to make even more of a positive impact for Autistic people and their families".
Vanessa said the Network's main focus is on offering practical and meaningful support for the real-life problems our community is facing. "Our new partnership with Autism Connect will do just that," she said.
Autism Community Network will have staff working as Autism Connect Advisors from their offices in Surry Hills, New South Wales.
These Advisors will join a growing group of Autism Connect staff members that are based in locations across Australia delivering the Autism Connect service.
To find out more about Autism Community Network Australia, visit acnaustralia.org.au.
Autism Connect is funded by the Australian Governments Department of Social Services. To find out more about the Autism Connect service, visit amaze.org.au/autismconnect.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.