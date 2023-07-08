Man charged with assaulting teenager after ute crashes into fence at Riverwood

St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Man charged with assaulting youth after ute hits parked cars and crashes into fence at Riverwood

Updated July 8 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:20am
A man was has been charged with assaulting a teenager, who allegedly was the driver of a ute which hit two parked cars and then crashed into a fence at Riverwood early today.

