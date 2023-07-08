Man charged with assaulting teenager after ute crashes into fence at Riverwood

A man was has been charged with assaulting a teenager, who allegedly was the driver of a ute which hit two parked cars and then crashed into a fence at Riverwood early today.
A police statement said, just after midnight on Saturday, emergency services were called to Bonds Street, Riverwood, following reports of a single vehicle crash.
"Officers attached to St George Police Area Command arrived to find a utility had collided with two parked cars before crashing into a fence," the statement said.
"The male 17-year-old driver and two male passengers aged 17 and 20 were uninjured.
"A short time later, a 44-year-old man known to the driver arrived and allegedly assaulted him.
"The 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene, taken to St George Police Station where he was charged with common assault.
"He was granted conditional bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday (12 July 2023).
"As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
