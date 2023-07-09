The next match of the under pressure St George Illawarra Dragons could determine the wooden spoon 2023 holder ... they'll take on the struggling Wests Tigers in Wollongong after this week's bye.
The joint-venture team, in danger of earning its first wooden spoon after its 36-26 loss to the Raiders has to also start thinking about its roster moving forward.
There is still speculation about the future of captain Ben Hunt despite him committing to the battling club until at least the end of the year and Dragons officials are waiting for him to again seek an early exit- after the latest loss, the Dragons have now lost their past 10 games without him.
It was reported that incoming coach Shane Flanagan has held a secret meeting with off contract Canterbury prop Luke Thompson in a bid to make a start in the player market, he has had a bad run with injury during his stint with the Bulldogs, who may still want to retain him.
The Dragons are short on experienced middle forwards and believe the England international would be a good addition to their pack with Jack de Belin reportedly taking up a 2024 option in his contract-he had the choice to either opt-in or opt-out for next season .
Flanagan is starting to work securing Dean Young as his assistant for next year- Young will return to the club after spending three years at the Cowboys.
On Friday night a Mikaele Ravalawa hat-trick was not enough to give the Dragons competition points with the Canberra Raiders coming away 36-26 victors at WIN Stadium.
The visitors had a first half 24-6 scoreline before a quartet of Dragons tries in the space of 22 minutes brought them back within a try.
However with fullback Paul Turner, halfback Jayden Sullivan, and Jacob Liddle all unable to finish the match due to injury worries, Ryan Carr's men fell short again.
He said he was super proud of the effort and how they kept fighting .
"It's something we've been guilty of the last couple of weeks - going in and out of the game - we played some controlled footy so I was pleased with that.
"I'm not thrilled with our defence, it's still a huge area for us to work on. It's not an overnight fix, we've got to keep chasing that and get better."
The Dragons will return to WIN Stadium for a clash against Wests Tigers on Thursday, July 20, and they may get back Jack Bird after he played in the Knock On Effect NSW Cup against the Raiders.
They were unable to make it four wins on the trot after falling to Canberra 24-20 at WIN Stadium.
Tyrell Sloan and Jaydn Su'A may also return.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
