Another close loss for the Red V

John Veage
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 8:00am
Dragons centre Zac Lomax had the most runs in a game of his NRL career with 24 carries, recording over 213 metres in the loss.Picture NRL Images
The next match of the under pressure St George Illawarra Dragons could determine the wooden spoon 2023 holder ... they'll take on the struggling Wests Tigers in Wollongong after this week's bye.

