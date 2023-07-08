Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sutherland Shire
A police statement said Simon Vogelnest, 63, was last seen leaving a home on Marina Crescent, Gymea Bay, about 9am on Thursday July 6.
"When he failed to return and was unable to be contacted, officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts," the statement said.
"Police and family hold concerns for Simon's welfare."
Mr Vogelnest is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall, of a slim build, olive complexion, with shoulder-length unkempt black hair, and a tattoo on his left shoulder.
He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark jacket.
Mr Vogelnest is known to frequent the Gymea Bay, Pyrmont and Sydney CBD areas.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Sutherland police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
