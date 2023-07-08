St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Police appeal to help find man missing from Gymea

Updated July 9 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:30am
Simon Vogelnest, 63. Picture NSW Police
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sutherland Shire

