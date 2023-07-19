The Institute of Marine Science is about to embark on a project in Port Hacking to replant dislodged seagrass for restoration and rehabilitation where seagrass has been lost.
This is a wonderful initiative. However, given the extent of seagrass loss and the slow growth rates, it makes little sense while existing seagrass continues to be harmed.
Indiscriminate anchoring, motoring over seagrassed tidal areas and trampling are a daily occurrence. The loss will continue to outstrip re-growth!
The damage to seagrass is part of a wider picture of threats to Port Hacking's habitats and wildlife. Much effort has been put into protecting shorebirds, and publicising the tenuous nature of the future for migratory shorebirds in Port Hacking.
The situation worsens because of the overwhelming impact of dogs - those of residents, and more latterly, brought to the tidal flats on boats.
Clearly what is happening is unsustainable. Therefore, it is time to take a serious look at our actions, and to ask the question: if these habitat and wildlife components of the estuary are lost, will it matter?
The answer is clear - we are overwhelming the place - therefore, we all need to take personal responsibility now for its future viability.
We have to accept that protection of these critical components is needed and can occur without threatening the quality of our experience on and around this wonderful place.
However, it can only occur with the engagement and participation of its users. It is crunch time and the future is in our hands.
George Cotis, Gymea
Paul Stebbing claims that "Surf Lane was the only CBD road in the shire on which pedestrians were forced to walk on it" (The Leader, July 5).
This is completely false. After reading his comments, I visited every CBD town centre in the shire. They all have similar laneways to Surf Lane, Cronulla, servicing local businesses and apartment buildings. They have been since inception and are primarily intended for vehicle access not as pedestrian thoroughfares.
The apartments fronting Gerrale Street have a wide footpath which is continuous and safe for pedestrians and residents.
In contrast, Surf Lane is always busy with delivery vehicles and cars and has many driveways with no continuous footpath.
Widening the existing footpath, narrowing the existing lane and removing parking spaces and loading zones will only increase congestion for trucks and cars and the potential danger for pedestrians.
Last but not least, the most common complaint in Cronulla is traffic congestion and lack of parking. Council's proposal will remove over 25 per cent of the parking spaces in Surf Lane. Once they are gone they will never be returned.
Mark Aprilovic, president of Cronulla Chamber of Commerce
As a constituent of the federal seat of Cook, I call upon the current sitting member Scott Morrison to resign immediately.
He was Minister for Social Services when the Robodebt scheme was set up and Prime Minister for a good deal of the time when it was in operation.
The recent royal commission found that "Robodebt was a crude and cruel mechanism, neither fair nor legal, and it made many people feel like criminals.
In essence, people were traumatised on the off-chance they might owe money. It was a costly failure of public administration, in both human and economic terms".
As a result of the Robodebt scheme two people have committed suicide.
I am embarrassed, worse feel guilty, that it could have been my vote that brought such a man to power and thus I call for his immediate resignation.
Raymond Anthony, Taren Point
'Them's my sentiments" to Kay Pittman, Engadine who wrote about the Camellia Garden bats in last week's Leader.
Friends from Western Australia have just moved into our shire last week and visited these gardens. They also sent me some photos of these offending creatures...unbelievable.
I have lived in Sutherland Shire for 75 years at Kirrawee and Sylvania and have not until this past year witnessed the bats' messy, smelly splatterings on my property.
I will not be visiting again until we once again have our beautiful gardens and walkways in their natural state again.
Please council, relocate these creatures.
Margaret Leishman
Kay Pittman and Carmelo Pesce (Mmyor) are keen to eradicate bats from the Shire.
It seems both are ignorant to the benefits of bats to the Sutherland Shire as propagators of seeds up to 200km across the region.
They are critical at a time when nature is in decline including in Sutherland Shire with overdevelopment and the continuing lack of canopy available at new homes as a result of knock downs and rebuilds.
We need bats, birds and mammals to reduce our stresses, to increase the value of our homes, to protect humanity as we are dependent on nature and bats to survive. It seems some people are only motivated by short term interests.
Sandra Sutalo
