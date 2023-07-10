The Sharks are set to really see where their season sits when they venture across the Tasman to take on the Warriors in Auckland on Sunday.
There's been a lot of talk about the Sharks not being able to beat other top eight teams so the Warriors who sit in fifth and are in top form will be their acid test.
Young former Cronulla half Luke Metcalf enjoyed a breakout game on Saturday night as the Warriors ran riot in a 46-10 victory over the Eels in Sydney.
The victory was the Warriors' biggest winning margin of the year and their second highest points tally in a game this season.
So its a test the Sharks must face after their playmakers Blayke Brailey and Nicho Hynes controlled proceedings and Sione Katoa bagged a hat-trick as the Sharks downed Wests Tigers 36-12 at CommBank Stadium on Thursday night.
The Sharks have now won 10 of their past 11 clashes against the Tigers and consolidate their place in the top four with eight games remaining.
It was good to see Sharks centre Siosifa Talakai run for 173 metres and break six tackles in a dominant display-in the absence of Finucane, Hamlin Uele and Hunt, Jack Williams was strong off the bench for Cronulla with 114 metres from his nine runs.
A slick right side raid early in the second half put the Sharks in front for the game after the sides had gone to the break at 12-12.
Matt Moylan, Nicho Hynes, Will Kennedy and Jesse Ramien all played their part to perfection before the ball finished up with Sione Katoa who crossed for his second try of the night.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said he thought they defended strongly but to have two simple lapses that led to tries was frustrating.
" I thought we had a big period in the second half of goal line defence.
"I thought we came out of half-time really strong and got ourselves back to the way we wanted to play. The scoreboard wouldn't indicate how hard it was and how long it took because we still had to hold our tryline there late with numerous sets.
"We've still got work to do and I feel like we can get better." he said
They have to get better if they want to go one step further than last season.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
