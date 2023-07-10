St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sharks to face resurgent Warriors

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 10 2023 - 11:16am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharks centre Siosifa Talakai scored two tries and ran for 181 metres and broke six tackles in a dominant display against the Tigers. Picture NRL Images
Sharks centre Siosifa Talakai scored two tries and ran for 181 metres and broke six tackles in a dominant display against the Tigers. Picture NRL Images

The Sharks are set to really see where their season sits when they venture across the Tasman to take on the Warriors in Auckland on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.