Southern District's Rugby Union Shute Shield team defeated the second placed Hunter Wildfires on Saturday at Forshaw Rugby Park.
Back to Port Hacking Day saw a balcony full of old boys singing "Take me home Port Hacking Road" as the jubilant Rebels (wearing the Old Port Hacking strip) came off the field.
Also celebrated was the Port Hacking 1983 USA tour 40 year reunion that saw 18 out of 22 of the original tourists enjoy the festivities.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
