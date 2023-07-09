St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Rockdale and St George teams in the top five

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 7:30am
Rockdales prolific goal scorer Alec Urosevski gets the ball downfield to new recruit Iain Ramsay to score in his debut match for the club. Picture John Veage
Rockdale Ilinden's 1-0 victory over Mt Druitt Town Rangers, thanks to a debut goal from Ian Ramsay, on a wintery afternoon at the Ilinden Sports Centre pushed Paul Dee's side to second on the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's ladder.

