Rockdale Ilinden's 1-0 victory over Mt Druitt Town Rangers, thanks to a debut goal from Ian Ramsay, on a wintery afternoon at the Ilinden Sports Centre pushed Paul Dee's side to second on the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's ladder.
NPL NSW now has a promotion/relegation race as the competition underwent an expansion to a 16 team, 30 round season - the finals series is null and void -,first past the post are champions.
On Sunday in Round 23, after terrific build-up work and a scrambled half-clearance, Iain Ramsay was able to sweep home the opening, and only, goal of the game in a match full of spurned chances.
Ilinden coach Paul Dee was delighted but relieved after the whistle.
"We took a good chance with a great opening goal," he said. "But we had numerous chances to put the game to bed before we did.
"I'm really happy that we got three points, that's the most important thing at this stage of the season, and to keep a clean sheet, especially for Ricardo in his last game for us was a great result."
It was also a good weekend for St George City FA ,when it took the spoils over The Bulls Academy in a 4-1 victory in a dominant performance in windy conditions at Penshurst Park .
Yerasimakis Petratos broke the deadlock, slotting the ball into the back of the net early. For the second goal, he began the passage of play that ended with Nathan Roberts, making it 2-0 just before half-time.
Paolo Mitry then made the score 3-0 before Preston Oritz finished it.
Speaking to Football NSW after the game, St George coach Mirko Jurilj was happy with the result but disappointed they let a goal in during the final stages .
"The performance was okay. The scoreline suggests that we were totally dominant but I don't think we were. They're a good young side and their position on the ladder doesn't tell the whole story," he said.
"To only lose five games so far (this season), I think it says a lot about these boys. Hopefully we can find some more consistency throughout the 90 minutes."
St George City sit in fourth and now play Sydney FC at home on Saturday night whilst Rockdale Ilinden play away to Sydney United 58.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
