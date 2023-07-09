Woman rescued from mud following dog attack at Lugarno

A woman had to be rescued from mud in the Georges River at Lugarno on Sunday morning after fleeing an alleged dog attack.
About 9am Sunday emergency services were called to Boggy Well Creek off Booyong Avenue, Lugarno, following reports of a dog attack.
Officers from St George Police Area Command attended and found the woman stuck in mud after she feld in the Georges River to escape two large dogs
Police were told the two large dogs had attacked the woman's dog, a Jack Russell, on a walking track off Koorabel Street, and then attacked her when she attempted to protect her dog.
Officers attempted to assist the woman and subdue the dogs who they said continued to be aggressive.
They used OC spray and both dogs fles the area.
The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
It is reported that the female's small dog had fled into mud at the bottom of the walking track, following the attack.
The female followed her dog into the mud, in an attempt to go to it's aid, and also became stuck.
Fire and Rescue NSW units from Hurstville and Riverwood also attended the scene to assist in rescuing the female and her dog.
Two police officers also became stuck in the mud but were able to be rescued. A NSW Police helicopter also attended the scene.
Fire and Rescue officers took about 45 minutes to rescue the woman, the two police officers and her injured dog.
Her dog sustained critical injuries and is receiving specialist care at a local vet.
Her dog sustained critical injuries and is receiving specialist care at a local vet.
Local Council has attended the property and seized the dogs.
Police investigations are ongoing.
