Woman rescued from mud following dog attack at Lugarno

Updated July 10 2023 - 11:27am, first published 9:38am
Officers from St George Police Area Command attended and found the woman stuck in mud after she feld in the Georges River to escape two large dogs. Picture: Nine
A woman had to be rescued from mud in the Georges River at Lugarno on Sunday morning after fleeing an alleged dog attack.

