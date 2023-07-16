Around Town in Sutherland Shire

Theatre star Michael Astill will present Winter Wonder Man - A Christmas Cabaret in July at Sutherland Arts Centre on Saturday, July 22.
Shows will be held at 2pm and 5pm and will also feature the talents of Virginia Natoli, Ellie Phillips and Lynley Fuller.
Expect to hear a selection of wintery Christmas favourites, musical theatre hits and classic pop songs.
Tickets are available now through Ticketek or thepavilionarts.au.
TND Entertainment will present Nostalgia Hour French Connection from 10.30am on Friday, July 14, at The Jannali Coffee Station to commemorate Bastille Day.
Hear songs of some of the great French entertainers and take part in a spot of music trivia and perhaps win a free coffee. There is no cover charge and bookings aren't required.
The Gymea Village Fair is making a comeback after three years. One of the Shire's most popular community events, the fair will be held on Sunday November 5, requiring the closure of Gymea Bay Road, between President Avenue and Kingsway, Gymea, and two side streets.
The event is being organised by the Gymea Chamber of Commerce, which announced the return on its Facebook page.
Sutherland Shire Council's Consultative Traffic Forum has been asked to approve traffic changes.
"This is a long running annual event which last took place on 2019," a report by council staff said. "Traffic control, including road closures, is required to undertake the event safely and manage the traffic for both the event and non-event community.
Annabell Crabb will bring her celebrated show to The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre at Sutherland for shows on November 25 and 29.
In her 50 years of life, Annabel has been a lot of things: farm hand, cookbook author, political correspondent, podcaster, mother, defendant and intruder in political kitchens.
In this new show, which is fresh from a sold-out season at the 2023 Adelaide Fringe, she marks her birtrhday milestone by firing off 50 things she's learned from life over 50 years.
Two shows - 6pm and 8.30pm - will be held on Saturday, November 25. One will be held at 8pm on November 29. Prices are $69.90 for A Reserve, and $54.90 for B Reserve.
Tickets for the shows are on sale now from Ticketek.
The Pavilion is located at 30 Eton Street, Sutherland.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.