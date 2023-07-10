St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

30 charged with drink drive and drug offences as police target car hoons

Updated July 10 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police targetted car hoons on roads around the Botany Bay foreshore between Sans Souci and Kyeemah at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.