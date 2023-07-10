30 charged with drink drive and drug offences as police target car hoons

Police targetted car hoons on roads around the Botany Bay foreshore between Sans Souci and Kyeemah at the weekend.
Operation Spoiler involved officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Area Command, together with local police, Raptor Highway Patrol officers, and the Dog Unit.
Police conducted 860 breath tests, 133 random drug tests, issued 658 infringement notices, 25 defect notices, and charged 30 people with various drink driving and drug offences.
They also stopped two vehicles that were defected including a large modified four-wheel drive that had missing wheel nuts and cracks throughout the structural components of the chassis and suspension, and a high-performance Holden Commodore with a highly illegal and dangerous nitrous oxide system fitted to the fuel system.
Other incidents during Operation Spoiler included:
About 6.20pm on Friday, 7 July, a 35-year-old man was driving a white Toyota Corolla when he was stopped by police for random testing which revealed a positive result.
Police conducted checks on the man which showed he was a disqualified driver. While police were attempting to arrest the man, he allegedly accelerated his vehicle harshly causing a police officer who was attempting to open the door fall to the ground. The officer sustained minor injuries.
The man will appear before Sutherland Local Court on Thursday, 24 July 2023.
About 6.45pm on Saturday, 8 July a man driving a black LDV panel van was stopped for random testing. He was found to have a suspended licence. During inquiries, police revealed that the female passenger in the van was the victim in an AVO where the man is listed as the defendant, putting him in breach of the AVO. The man was arrested and charged with Drive motor vehicle while licence suspended and contravening an AVO.
He was refused bail to appear before Mascot Local Court on Sunday, 9 July.
Inquiries also revealed that the female passenger was in breach of an AVO and her bail conditions. She was charged with Contravene an AVO (Domestic) and breach of bail and will appear before Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, 12 July 2023.
Chief Inspector Paul Cibulka of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said police will continue to run these types of operations to ensure motorists are complying with the road rules and all road users are always sharing the road network safely.
"There is no place on our roads for dangerous driving behaviour, drink or drug driving or any acts that puts other motorists at risk," he said.
