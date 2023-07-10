First floor of Oatley house destroyed by fire

Fire destroyed the first-floor level of house in Short Street, Oatley overnight,
Fire and Rescue units were called to the property at around 8.20pm to find fire coming from the first-floor and the roof partially collapsed.
A total of seven fire trucks from Hurstville, Kogarah, RIverwood, Arncliffe, Lakemba and Newtown attended.
Firefighters found it difficult to access the blaze as the house was located on a steep incline in bushland at the end of a narrow cul de sac.
They took about two hours to extinguish the blaze.
The first-floor was destroyed by fire and the ground level had water, heat and smoke damage.
The house was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.
Investigations are continuing into the cause of the fire but there are no suspicious circumstances.
