It's one of the modern day shopping dilemmas for families with young children - buy brand new or second hand.
To help with the process is a new Sutherland Shire business, launched by parents who are making it their mission to help other people acquire baby goods.
Miranda's Felipe and Lucy Loyola run The Travelling Baby Co, a website that enables people to hire new baby equipment. The founders of the home-grown company launched in June this year, and aims to make travelling with babies as stress-free as possible.
It was a family holiday to Bali with their son Cruz, now 14 months, that inspired the couple to take matters into their hands. Realising there was a lack of quality baby items for rent, they took on a project of offering new items for a fraction of the price.
"As new parents ourselves, we faced the daunting task of finding travel equipment for our very first family holiday postpartum," Mrs Loyola said.
"We searched high and low for a travel pram for our four month old to not only travel in style, but in comfort. We spent hours researching the right pram, and then even more time hunting for the pram. This lead us to countless negotiations on Facebook market place, to only end up with a pram not exactly as advertised and not suited to a travelling parent needs. It was a frustrating experience to say the least, and we knew that there had to be a better way."
Seeing a gap in the market propelled the pair to help other parents feel empowered. "Buying brand new travel products and equipment can be very expensive and buying second-hand can lead to disappointment. Who wants to be stuck with a bunch of baby gear you'll only use a handful of times?" Mrs Loyola said.
Rather than spending a $1000 or so on the popular SNOO, which emulates the mother's womb with rocking and soothing white noise, or a BabyZen YoYo travel pram that retails for about $800, the parents buy these products, alongside cots, sterilisers, bouncers and other items, and rent them out on the cheap. Each item is professional cleaned after use. The trend in rentals has also spiked, as more people are now travelling post-COVID-19.
"A lot of people try to get their money back on places like Gumtree, but we didn't have a great experience," Mr Loyola said. "The pram was cheaper, but filthy. A lot of parents who know they need things for their last child for instance, don't want to be stuck with newborn items like car capsules and bassinets after the six-month mark, or spend a lot of money."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
