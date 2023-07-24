"We searched high and low for a travel pram for our four month old to not only travel in style, but in comfort. We spent hours researching the right pram, and then even more time hunting for the pram. This lead us to countless negotiations on Facebook market place, to only end up with a pram not exactly as advertised and not suited to a travelling parent needs. It was a frustrating experience to say the least, and we knew that there had to be a better way."