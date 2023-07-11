Hughes MP Jenny Ware: Embracing First Nations and nuclear power for Australia's future Advertising Feature

Hughes MP Jenny Ware talks about NAIDOC Week, the cost of living and nuclear power.



"Last week, Sutherland Shire Council hosted two wonderful events that highlighted the rich diversity of our nation.

"The first was the citizenship ceremony, where we welcomed 112 new Australians. The second event was the celebration of the launch of NAIDOC Week. This year's theme is, "For Our Elders". The Shire came together for both events in a spirit of unity, respect and appreciation.

"These two events served as powerful symbols of inclusion within the Shire and Australia. They brought together our esteemed First Nations Australians and the newest members of our society: people who have travelled from far and wide to make Australia, particularly the Sutherland Shire, their home.

"Australia's story can be likened to a book with three distinct chapters. The first chapter encompasses the vibrant tapestry of our Indigenous culture, which spans over 60,000 years and holds the oldest surviving civilization.

"Our second chapter revolves around our British heritage, which bestowed upon us essential institutions like democracy, the rule of law, and the Westminster system. Finally, the third chapter emerged after World War II when immigrants from all points of the compass flocked to our shores, transforming Australia into the most successful multicultural nation on Earth.

"Last week's events beautifully intertwined these chapters, uniting our First Nations people with our newest Australians. It was an occasion that symbolised the harmonious coexistence of diverse cultures and marked a significant milestone in our collective journey.

"During the opening of the NAIDOC Week celebrations, I had the privilege of meeting Auntie Deanna and numerous community organisations like Kurranulla, who tirelessly work to support and empower our Indigenous Australians.

"In addition to these festivities, I spent time in the picturesque suburb of Bonnet Bay, where I engaged with the local community as part of my Hughes Listening Tour to address their concerns. It became evident that many residents still face challenges with mobile and internet connectivity. To those affected, I urge you to reach out to me so that I can advocate for improved services on your behalf.

"Furthermore, the escalating cost of living has become a pressing issue, particularly for local businesses grappling with rising operational costs, energy prices and staff shortages. Understandably, Australians, including those in Bonnet Bay, are deeply concerned about the energy crisis.

"As we navigate the transition towards net-zero emissions, the Federal Liberal Party has called for an examination into the viability of nuclear power (small modular reactors) to be built on the sites of coal-fired power stations, as is occurring through Europe and the United States.

"The Shire, and specifically Hughes, can serve as a leading example in this ongoing debate, given our proximity to ANSTO at Lucas Heights, where some of the world's foremost nuclear scientists and technicians reside.

"We must capitalise on the existing expertise and technological advancements available at ANSTO to harness the potential of nuclear. By doing so, we may be able to secure a reliable baseload power supply that will safeguard our future energy needs and provide certainty to our communities.

"It is worth noting that I have been a vocal advocate for an examination of nuclear power since my inaugural speech last year. I am pleased to see that Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has joined this important conversation by calling on the Albanese Labor Government to explore the potential of nuclear technology in addressing our energy requirements.

"The next Hughes listening Tour will be in Jannali on Tuesday, July 18 from 9.30am to 10.30am and in Engadine on Thursday, July 20 from 9.30am to 10.30am. If you would like to speak with me about an issue important to you, I would like to know about it. If you are unable to make it, please write to me about anything that matters to you, including housing, cost of living, energy prices or any other issue which is important to you at Jenny.Ware.MP@aph.gov.au or call my office on (02) 9521 6262."