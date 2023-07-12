Updated
Bus passengers in Sutherland Shire are reporting many cancelled services and drivers taking wrong routes since a new operator took over this month.
There are fears the situation will worsen when school bus services resume next week.
New operator, U-Go Mobility, has apologised and blamed the situation on a driver shortage that is impacting services in many parts of the state.
U-Go Mobility took over Region 10 from Transdev on July 1.
The service area, which has been expanded to include the former Region 5, includes Hurstville, Miranda, Cronulla and Bundeena.
An Oyster Bay resident told the Leader, "Since they took over my husband has been faced with multiple cancelled buses, late buses and drivers not knowing the route or which direction they should be travelling in".
"All this in just a few days on the route from Oyster Bay to Jannali train station.
"This morning he had a cancelled bus then the next one took him in the wrong direction to Miranda instead of Jannali, costing time and money.
"Last night, passengers had to guide the driver on the route that the bus takes after he made wrong turns and had to perform a rather interesting three point turn near Oyster Bay shops.
"My husband contacted the Transport for NSW hotline and was told the contractor had reported all buses running and on time.
"Obviously, they are ill prepared, with no training for bus drivers on the routes they are taking, and under staffed.
"Transdev looked to have had GPS trackers for their buses so you could see where they were and when they would arrive. This does not seem to work for the new bus contractor."
The resident said, "It needs to improve quickly as parking at the train stations is not sufficient if the buses can't be relied upon".
"I hate to think of the issues it could cause if this is happening with school buses leaving kids stranded."
Another resident reported "many problems that have been experienced this past week with the change of the bus contractors".
"I put a post on Facebook after my walking group had to give up on our planned walk at Kurnell on Friday," she said.
"So far there are dozens of replies outlining buses cancelled, late, stopping in the wrong places and even going the wrong way.
"This is a real worry with the new school term a week away."
Woronora resident David Stakes, in a letter to the Leader, said, the change of operators had proved "a disaster" in that area.
"I don't know which other routes have had such a mess of providing a service or, in this case, non service," he wrote.
"Our route into Woronora has proven as missing from the start of the contract. It's a lottery if it turns up, or gets lost in transit. Just not good enough."
A spokeswoman for U-Go Mobility said the operator was "excited to be servicing Sydney's south and southwest communities after taking over the bus contract from July 1".
"Like many bus regions across the State, U-Go Mobility is also dealing with a driver shortage and working with Transport for NSW to actively recruit drivers, and to make adjustments to the timetable where and if required to ensure passengers have more reliable and predictable services," she said.
"We apologise to customers for any ad-hoc cancelled services that have affected them and we are updating customer communications in real-time to help customers plan their trip.
"We encourage anyone interested in becoming a bus driver to apply through our website: https://u-gomobility.com/careers/
"Passengers can plan ahead at transportnsw.info or on the planning apps before they leave for their journey."
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said the authority was "actively working with U-Go Mobility to ensure timetables are achievable within the parameters of the existing bus driver shortage to provide predictability for passengers, and will make adjustments where and if needed".
"Transport is working with bus operators across the state to implement adjusted timetables and recruit drivers in response to the driver shortage," she said.
"Transport for NSW continues to monitor the network as part of the contract, to identify where improvements can be made in response to changes in customer demand. Opal data and feedback from the community and stakeholders will inform improvements."
The spokeswoman said the Bus Industry Taskforce was looking at ways to improve the service delivery across the state and had handed its interim report to the government for consideration.
"Passengers are also being invited to take part in Bus Passenger Forums that are being held across the State to voice their feedback on their bus services. The next will be held in Newcastle on 28 July
"The Taskforce will use community feedback in its advice to the Minister on how to make bus services better across NSW.
"A summary report will be prepared so that people can see how their feedback will be used. For those who miss out on joining a local forum, the Taskforce is accepting public submissions at any time.
"Send your feedback about local bus services to bustaskforce@transport.nsw.gov.au
"Transport for NSW will continue to work with operators on timetable adjustments to ensure communities are being serviced to the best of the operator's ability.
"We will continue to adjust timetables upwards as driver numbers improve."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
