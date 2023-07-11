Opulent entertaining

"This home was designed for entertaining and relaxed family living," the vendor said.
It "offers a clever and flexible floorplan with multi-use spaces located in a family-friendly locale where everything you need is at your doorstep."
It is "flooded with natural light thanks to a great aspect and an abundance of windows and glass sliding doors that meld the home's interiors with the outdoors."
Speaking of which, the home boasts an outdoor entertaining area, a sundeck and landscaped gardens, along with a well-appointed kitchen with a huge butler's pantry.
The layout also includes a main living room, two other living spaces, a casual dining space and a formal dining room.
The oversized main bedroom "is a true retreat and includes a large walk-in wardrobe and ensuite featuring a separate toilet, double vanity and an oversized shower with rain showerhead. The three generous guest bedrooms all feature built-in wardrobes and are serviced by an extra large family bathroom."
In terms of location you'll discover that "everything you need is a short stroll away, including a childcare, Lilli Pilli Public School, a children's playground, sporting oval, cafes, restaurant, takeaway outlets, bakery, a small supermarket and a bus stop."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.