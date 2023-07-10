The long-awaited opening of Hurricane's Grill steakhouse at Cronulla will take place on Thursday July 13.
A development application (DA) for the venue, at the base of Wavelength apartment block opposite Cronulla beach, was lodged nearly two years ago and approved in November 2022 with a range of conditions.
An announcement on Monday said "the opening of Hurricane's Grill & Bar Cronulla will be a game changer for dining and drinking in the shire".
"The newest member of Hurricane's collection will be the fifth venue from restaurateur Tony Teixeira," the statement said.
"With its stunning interior and refined Mediterranean-style menu, the expansive 300 seat venue, with restaurant, bar, outdoor seating and private dining room, is an exciting evolution of the Hurricane's brand.
"The generous space has been designed for multiple uses, from cocktails and snacks at the bar, to casual post-beach lunches, to special occasion dining in the superbly designed restaurant or private dining room.
"Award-winning hospitality designers Luchetti Krelle have created something truly unique with the interior of Hurricane's Cronulla. The grotto-like setting of chalky sculptural curves and arches juxtaposed with sandstone reflects the coastal surroundings, with contrasting colour accents in nutmeg, paprika and olive.
"Distinct areas including an island bar and open kitchen flow easily into each other with organically-shaped banquettes acting as tactile dividers within the space. A custom concierge desk incorporates distinctively sculptural legs by sculptor and furniture designer Hugh McCarthy. Cantilevered shelves in the bar area extend from a central 'mast' and float like sails."
The statement said Mr Teixeira had been "working with renowned chef Justin North from Concept Hospitality for the past 12 months to create an exciting Mediterranean-inspired menu at Hurricane's Cronulla".
Mr North said, "We wanted to create a local, casual coastal Mediterranean grill and bar that highlights the Hurricane's classics, but also introduces some new dishes specifically for the beachside location. The menu will feature some of Australia's most respected producers."
The statement said, "reflecting its coastal location, the venue's a la carte menu would feature plenty of Australian seafood from a raw bar (Sydney rock oysters, kingfish ceviche and scallop crudo among other offerings), starters such as grilled king prawns and Hervey Bay scallops with lime, miso and garlic burnt butter, and mains such as a show-stopping seafood platter and whole lobster with herb butter".
"Long-time Hurricane's fans will recognise perennially popular dishes from the grill, such as basted signature ribs and steaks with a choice of house-made sauces," the statement said.
"An exciting addition is the dry-aged program, along with a range of cuts including a Great Southern Pinnacle pasture-fed scotch fillet, a 1.5 kilo Tomahawk steak and a 400-day grain-fed Tajima wagyu beef sirloin.
"Industry sommelier and consultant Stéphane Pommier has collated a list of more than 80 European, American and Australian wines to complement the menu.
"Alongside the wines sits a vibrant list of classic cocktails with a twist, a signature martini collection and an artisanal gin and tonic offering featuring local distilleries."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
