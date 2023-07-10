St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Hurricane's Grill & Bar, opposite Cronulla beach, to open on July 13

Murray Trembath
Updated July 10 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 6:50pm
Hurricane's Grill & Bar "will be a game changer for dining and drinking in the shire".
The long-awaited opening of Hurricane's Grill steakhouse at Cronulla will take place on Thursday July 13.

