With rolled up sleeves and armed with gloves and bags, a team of volunteers gave it their all to beautify Sutherland Shire at their most recent clean-up effort.
SO SHIRE with support from 'Jenson Hates Waste' - a clean-up program launched by pupil Jenson Wade, united in environmental force on July 9.
About 30 volunteers collected more than a whopping 162 kilograms of waste from paths and mangrove wetlands of a small section of the Woolooware shared pathway on Northumberland and Parraweena Road, Caringbah.
Their 'plastic free Sutherland Shire clean-up' was a success. Volunteers collected heavy, rusty, old metal items and construction materials. A total of 56 per cent of that weight consisted of thousands of lightweight items including food packaging and polystyrene insulation that were single use litter from in situ litter (users of the pathway, businesses and road) and washed-in debris.
Polystyrene, soft plastics including plastic bags and snack packaging, soy fish bottles, balloons, coffee cups, juice cups and other single use items were also picked up and bagged, alongside balloon debris.
Volunteers also found a large discarded bed mattress, and broken oyster farm plastic pieces, suspected to be from outside of the area and transported by water currents.
It was another mission to be proud of for the young Jenson. A few months ago before Jenson, known on social media as 'Jenson Hates Waste', got on board, he had found a site in need of a clean up. His mother Allira contacted SO SHIRE to work on a plan to investigate and clean up the area. SO SHIRE inspected the area and on the site agreed with Jenson that there was plenty of single use plastic litter and debris washing in though the mangroves from Georges River.
Jenson got to work with his friends, creating posters and distributed them around businesses. Jenson is now campaigning for public bins as part of a campaign called 'Tidy Taren Point'.
SO SHIRE works with businesses, schools and the community to reduce local environmental impact through science-based sustainable actions and choices, and also coordinates citizen science clean ups where they use the data to work on source reduction programs, to reduce pollution of the environment including single use plastics from storm water, sewage and litter.
It's next clean-up event is on July 22 and it also hosts a regular monthly clean-up of Wanda with Rotary Club Cronulla.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
