It was another mission to be proud of for the young Jenson. A few months ago before Jenson, known on social media as 'Jenson Hates Waste', got on board, he had found a site in need of a clean up. His mother Allira contacted SO SHIRE to work on a plan to investigate and clean up the area. SO SHIRE inspected the area and on the site agreed with Jenson that there was plenty of single use plastic litter and debris washing in though the mangroves from Georges River.

