Happy Hearts started as a Heart Foundation walking group at Cronulla 17 years ago, but has evolved into much more than that.
It also provides an invaluable social network for those who gather in the early morning three times a week and get together at other times for further activities.
The group, with their distinctive red shirts, was founded in 2005 by Sandra Hudson.
Ms Hudson is also known for the contribution she made to the community as a long-serving volunteer at Sutherland Hospital and advocate for an MRI which was finally installed this year.
"I am very proud and thrilled we have lasted this long," she said.
"Over the years, although predominantly a walking group, a book club has been formed, along with a weekly trivia club, and many outings and it is now a very social group.
"Some walkers have returned to rejoin us after many years. They know where we are, same place same time.
"We probably have 40 to 50 on the books, with mostly 12 -20 walkers on any morning. Some walk once a week if they work, others can only walk twice, the majority do the three.
"So many have said how they love joining others, rather than walking by themselves.
"After our walks we go to Zimzala for coffee and chat and every Christmas we have a breakfast there."
Comments from group members include:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
