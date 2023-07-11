A pop-rock stage adaptation of Rick Springfield's autobiography, which was a best-seller for the New York Times, will be presented at Sutherland Arts Theatre on Sunday July 30.
Late, Late At Night is a two act, one man pop-rock play, written by award-winning Australian playwright Kieran Carroll and starring Sutherland Shire actor and musician Jackson Carroll.
It is described as "an epic journey of a suburban boy, whose journey to fame and fortune came with large personal costs".
The Australian-American songwriter sold 25 million albums worldwide, making him one of Australia's most successful musical exports of all time.
The show features more than 20 of his songs from Zoot to the present day and includes many of Springfield's Top 40 American hits.
Late, Late At Night traces Springfield's life from the 1950s through to 2010, including his Australian and British childhood, his early music days in Australia, his rollercoaster ride in 1970s America and the huge pop and acting successes of the 1980s.
This is followed by his fall from public view and finally, the resurrection of Rick Springfield as an artist in the 21st century.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
