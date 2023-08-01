Miranda residents are fighting for the second time to save a children's playground.
In 2017, Sutherland Shire Council closed the playground in Alcheringa Reserve in Forest Road but, following community outrage, repaired and reopened it.
However, a playgrounds strategy adopted this year proposes moving the facility to Wyralla Road Reserve.
The council also intends to open this year a new off-leash dog park in a fenced-off, separate part of Alcheringa Reserve.
Community feeling is so strong that 46 residents gathered at short notice to support keeping the playground in its present location.
Louise Houtzage, whose children, six and nine, love the playground, said Alcheringa, in Aranda language meant "The Dreaming" in Aboriginal mythology.
"Alcheringa Reserve and playground is a place children run and slide down the hill, fly kites, kick a ball, adults fitness train, picnic and those less able bodied sit in their car and enjoy the peace and tranquillity of this open grassy space alongside bushland and a local watercourse," she said.
"It was a place of solace in COVID times. To not be able to play on the equipment run around the reserve freely and explore the bush would be devastating."
Helen Mabbutt said, "This unique location near Alcheringa Creek is a peaceful, mostly natural oasis among the increasingly urbanized surrounds. It offers the structured playground experience and open space for a range of ages and activities.
"The playground forms a focal point for diverse ages. Teenage boys or girls will gather there to sit and chat, before accessing other areas of the reserve.
"Wyralla Road d Reserve offers nothing like the natural beauty, peace, open space and variety of experiences."
A spokeswoman for Sutherland Shire Council said the council "recognises that off-leash dog parks provide an important outlet for dog owners to provide free range exercise to their dogs within a safe and controlled environment, as has recently been argued by the Leader newspaper".
"In response to local demand, Sutherland Shire Council surveyed local residents in 2022 about suitable locations to establish new off-leash parks, with further community consultation identifying Alcheringa Reserve as the best location to meet the needs of dog owners in the Lilli Pilli and Caringbah areas," she said.
"The area of the Alcheringa Reserve proposed for the development of the dog off-leash facility uses the existing open grass space and it is not proposed to use the area where the playground is currently situated.
"The design for the dog off-leash facility will ensure that the two areas are clearly delineated and separated.
"There are no planned works to remove or change the current playground service facilities at Alcheringa Reserve. Any future change to facilities at this location will be undertaken in consultation with the community."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.