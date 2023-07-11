Sutherland Shire Council has approved the rezoning of the Sylvanvale site at Kareela to allow the construction of about 65 flats.
The council voted 10-4 for the controversial Planning Proposal at its June 26 meeting after considering a staff report, submissions from the disability provider and local residents, and inspecting the site at 147 Garnet Road.
Voting for the proposal were mayor Carmelo Pesce, deputy mayor Carol Provan and councillors Elzerman, Boyd, Sullivan, Steinwall, McLean, Scaysbrook, Nikolovski and Cowell.
Opposed were councillors Farmer, Johns, Awada and Strangas.
The land will be rezoned from SP2 Infrastructure (Educational Establishment) to R2 Low Density Residential, with provisions allowing residential flats.
The Planning Proposal and Development Control Plan amendments were publicly exhibited from September 7 to October 17, 2022.
David Martin, the convenor of a residents group opposed to the proposal, said at that time Sylvanvale was gifted the Crown Land site.
"Sylvanvale is now well funded by the NDIS, so why shouldn't they gift the land back to the community for passive use in the existing buildings and allow a green corridor from the soccer fields, the Kareela Creek greenspace development, Joseph Banks Native Plants Reserve and the golf course," Mr Martin said.
"The site is steep, rocky, and well away from transport and shopping centres, with the entry down a steep hill, so not very suitable for downsizing for older people."
Mr Martin said the proposed development would set a rezoning precedent and totally change the surrounding area by creating significant traffic and parking problems.
Sylvanvale Foundation said at that time it had a proud record of over 75 years as a charitable organisation providing services and accommodation for people with a disability.
"There is a high demand for good quality accommodation for people with a disability in Sutherland Shire, which Sylvanvale Foundation wants to address as best we can," the statement said.
"The Garnet Road site is not optimal for accommodation for people with a disability.
"To meet the increasing demand for disability housing, Sylvanvale Foundation has applied to rezone the land and intends to use the proceeds of any future sale of the land to build further specialist disability accommodation in Sutherland Shire similar to its recently completed properties in Bangor.
"This would also require the relocation of the current Head Office to a more suitable non-residential location.
"The Mikarie Child Care facility will continue to provide high quality integrated childcare services on the Garnet Road site.
"As is required with any such proposals, Sylvanvale Foundation first undertook community consultation in 2020, and this continues."
A report by council staff said 45 submissions were received during public consultation, including five from State agencies.
"The main concerns raised in submissions from the community included traffic congestion and safety, on-street car parking demand, the location of the proposal, the proposal's impact on vegetation and local wildlife including the Grey Headed Flying Fox (GHFF) camp, the current zoning of the site and the alienation of public land," the report said.
"The Environment and Heritage Group of the Department of Planning and Environment have also raised concerns in relation to the development's proximity to the GHFF camp.
"The applicant has amended the concept design to address issues raised by the community and EHG.
"The option of confining development to the disturbed portion of the site with a residential flat building, is a pragmatic solution to the development of the site.
"This approach minimises impacts of the bushland character of the locality and maximises separation to the GHFF camp which reduces amenity impacts on future residents.
"Remaining issues can primarily be dealt with at the Development Application stage."
The report said it was "unusual to allow residential flats in a R2 zone as an additional use, however it is put forward in this case because it can deliver a superior planning outcome".
"If the site is developed for low density single dwellings and townhouses, the natural bushland character of the site would be lost, and residents would be living in very close proximity to the flying fox camp.
"The alternative is to confine development to that part of the site that has already been developed, allowing the bushland to be preserved, and maximising the spatial separation to the flying fox camp.
"Residents in apartments would experience less amenity impacts from the flying foxes because all parking will be underground, and there are fewer outdoor areas where damage may occur."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
