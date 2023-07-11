St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sutherland Shire Council approves rezoning of Sylvanvale site at Kareela to allow flats

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 11 2023 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents and Cr Hassan Awada (front right) discuss the Planning Proposal in the car park of Joseph Banks Native Plants Reserve in October 2022. Picture by John Veage
Residents and Cr Hassan Awada (front right) discuss the Planning Proposal in the car park of Joseph Banks Native Plants Reserve in October 2022. Picture by John Veage

Sutherland Shire Council has approved the rezoning of the Sylvanvale site at Kareela to allow the construction of about 65 flats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.