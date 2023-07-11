UPDATE: Dog attack in Lugarno: Council appeal for witnesses

Georges River Council is asking any witnesses of the incident where a woman and her dog were allegedly attacked by two dogs and Lugarno.
The council is conducting an investigation in order to obtain evidence as to potential breaches of the Companion Animals Act 1998.
Community members can email the details, any photos or video and their contact details to mail@georgesriver.com.au. Mention Lugarno Dog Incident in the subject line.
EARLIER: Indi, the dog severely injured in an alleged dog attack at Lugarno on Sunday has died.
Elle Booth and her pet dog Indi while on a walk in Lugarno, were allegedly attacked by two large dogs, believed to be Irish wolfhounds, which resulted in serious injuries.
Elle Booth sustained significant injuries and was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being transported to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
Her pet dog, Indi sustained critical injuries and was taken to a local vet.
Friends of Ms Booth created a GoFundMe Page, raising more than $25,000 in 24 hours to pay for Indy's veterinary bills.
This morning they posted a message on the GoFundMe page: "Unfortunately last night Indi passed away due to three heart attacks while being operated on. She fought until the very end and was such an incredibly brave little pup who will forever be loved by many.
"The donations will be used to pay for Indi's outstanding vet bills and any amount raised over will be donated to Veterinary Specialists of Sydney (VSOS) who worked so tirelessly and hard to save little Indi.
"We want to say a huge thank you to each and everyone of you who have donated, sent kind words and had both Elle and Indi in their thoughts over the last couple of days. "
Police issued a statement yesterday describing the attack: "About 9am (Sunday, July 9, 2023), emergency services were called to Boggy Well Creek off Booyong Avenue, Lugarno, following reports of a dog attack.
"Officers attached to St George Police Area Command attended and on arrival located a woman stuck in mud after she sought refuge in the Georges River to escape two large dogs.
"Police were told the two large dogs had attacked the woman's dog and then attacked her when she attempted to protect her dog.
"Officers attempted to assist the woman and subdue the dogs who continued to be aggressive. OC spray was deployed, after which both dogs left the area.
"The woman was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
"Police and Georges River council rangers attended a nearby home and seized two dogs."
Georges River Council has issued a statement, "Georges River Council acknowledges incidents of this nature are very upsetting for everyone in our community. We can confirm Council staff worked with police on the day to locate and seize the dogs and will continue to work with police during the investigation.
"Residents are reminded to exercise responsible pet ownership to ensure the safety of our community and the wellbeing and safety of their pets by always walking their dog on a leash, unless in an authorised off-leash area.
"As this matter is now under investigation, Council is not in a position to make further comment."
