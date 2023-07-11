Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Taking action for a Cleaner River in Plastic Free July

Our community deeply values the beautiful parks, nature reserves, and waterwaysthat enrich our lives. Given the uniqueness and importance of our natural environment, it is imperative that we take measures to preserve its health and well-being.
Litter, especially plastic waste, has emerged as a major contributor to pollution in the Georges River. By reducing our waste production and plastic consumption, we can make a huge difference to the health of our natural environment.
This month is Plastic Free July, which is a great place to start. This initiative, created by the Plastic Free Foundation, is dedicated to reducing single-use plastics and challenges individuals, businesses, and organisations to decrease their use throughout the month.
In 2021, it was discovered that 90 percent of all items found in the Georges River were plastics. The top ten offenders included food wrappers, bottle caps, plastic fragments, straws, and other disposable plastic items.
At the beginning of July, the Council organised a plastic-free information booth at Hurstville Westfield, where alternative solutions to single-use plastics were showcased to educate and empower our community. These small changes in our daily lives can have a positive impact on the health of our river and the environment.
Beyond July, Council has made a commitment to preserving the Georges River through our partnership with Georges Riverkeeper. Georges Riverkeeper has collaborated with councils and community groups, with support from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA), to develop strategies aimed at preventing litter from entering the river.
One of these strategies is the Zero Litter in Georges River campaign which saw Connells Point Public School receive training by professional educators, focused on litter reduction and stormwater. The school then created colourful artworks to inspire a zero-litter life, which are now installed in 18 locations across the Georges River catchment.
Further, Council has information and resources available on our website to assist the community in becoming more sustainable and environmentally friendly. The Reduce, Reuse and Recycle page on our website provides helpful information on alternative ways to deal with plastic and other waste before it goes in the bin for disposal.
I encourage our residents to participate and reduce their dependence on single-use plastics. The Georges River is not just a body of water-it represents our shared heritage, our ecosystem, and our future. By embracing the principles of Plastic Free July, we can make a tangible difference to protecting the river and preserving it for generations to come. Let us stand as a community, prioritising sustainable choices and advocating for long-term solutions to plastic pollution. Together, we can create a cleaner, healthier, and more vibrant Georges River.
Visit Council's Reduce, Reuse and Recycle page for more information on ways to get involved and reduce plastic waste.
