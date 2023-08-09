Sutherland Shire Council has a long way to go to meet its goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its own operations by 2030.
"Further significant reductions in council emissions" were required, a staff report said.
Councillors at their last meeting unanimously endorsed the targets and measures contained in the report, which include:
The council is also proposing major reductions in community emissions by 2050, including 100 per cent transition to non-fossil fuel transport by 2040, 80 per cent waste reduction / diversion by 2030, 100 per cent community solar PV uptake by 2050 and 100 per cent gas to electric conversion by 2040
"These targets are high, however represent the scale of the challenge necessary to achieve net zero for the community by 2050," the report said.
"However, 2050 is 27 years in the future, in which time technology and policy changes will assist in achieving these targets."
The staff report said community consultation had found 80 per cent of respondents "very happy" or "happy" with the council developing a Climate Strategy.
In July 2022 , a consultant was engaged to develop a calculation tool for pathways to net zero emissions.
The report said the next steps would see the councils Environmental Science Unit will "review and consider all consultation feedback to develop themes, objectives and prioritize action areas and outcomes to meet the targets".
"A draft Climate Strategy will be developed and submitted to the council in December 2023 for endorsement or public exhibition in early 2024."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
