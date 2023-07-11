St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River Council's 2022-2023 Community Grants recipients announced

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 12 2023 - 8:30am
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris with councillors and some of the Community Grants recipients.
A total of $142,740 has been presented to community groups and organisations, residents, and businesses under the second round of Georges River Council's Community Grants program.

