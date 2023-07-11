Georges River Council's 2022-2023 Community Grants recipients announced

A total of $142,740 has been presented to community groups and organisations, residents, and businesses under the second round of Georges River Council's Community Grants program.
Fourteen community groups were funded to deliver fifteen projects.
Six projects were awarded a total of $81,800 in funding through the Reconnecting Communities - Major Projects category for projects and programs from community organisations which create more connected communities, promote social connectedness and reduce social isolation.
The funded projects addressed the diverse needs of the Georges River community, including programs for women from emerging communities, cultural awareness training about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities for new migrants, STEM workshops and a public art mural project for young artists.
Nine projects were awarded a total of $53,613 in funding through the Capacity Building Grants - Community Development category for grants to assist in the delivery of programs or purchase of assets and equipment to meet community needs.
Funded projects focused on building capacity through a hot meal service, a work experience program for young people in the arts, and a program to empower parents to promote literacy at home. It also included assets for local community organisations including a radio station.
Council's Micro Grants program provides local residents, groups, organisations and businesses with an opportunity to apply for funding of up to $1,000 to support community wellbeing, innovation and social change through grassroots initiatives.
Eight projects were awarded a total of $6,377 in funding through this program. Funded projects addressed the diverse needs of the Georges River community in innovative ways, including a community pumpkin patch, a mental health awareness event for the Indonesian community, and exercise classes for a culturally and linguistically diverse seniors group.
Council's Heritage Publication Grants for the publication of works which shine a light on the history, heritage and development of the Georges River area. One project was awarded a total of $950 in funding through this project. The funded project focused on the history of a local community knitting group.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "I would like to congratulate all the recipients in Round 2 of Council's Community Grants Program and wish them great success with their projects.
Our Grants Programs are vital within our community and I was pleased to be able to be there to present certificates to the recipients and celebrate the fantastic work the awarded projects will achieve for our residents".
Recipients:
Reconnecting Communities - Major Projects
The Uniting Church in Australia - The Kogarah Storehouse Community Reconnection Festival & Workshop Events, $23,950.
The St. George & Sutherland Medical Research Foundation, Beachside Dash, $2,500.
3Bridges Community Ltd, SAY - Social Arts of the Youth, $16,400.
Kogarah Community Services Inc, Be Well, Always, In All Ways, $11,000.
Children's Discovery Museum Ltd, Maker Workshops for Georges River Libraries, $11,900.
Advance Diversity Services Ltd, Multicultural Women's Hub, $16,050.
CATEGORY: Capacity Building Grants - Community Development
Learning Links, Ready to Read - Empowering Parents to Teach Their Children to Read, $7,320.
Shopfront Arts Co-op Ltd, A Jumpstart with Art, $7,500.
Narwee Baptist Community Broadcasters, Broadcast Transmitter, $7,846.
Church of Christ Hurstville, Soul Food, $6,834.
Stride Mental Health Ltd - headspace Hurstville Quietspace, $2,172.
Kogarah Community Services Inc, Stay Safe Kogarah, $1,960.
Janaranjani inc. Asset to Provide Practical Exposure, $3,500.
Illawarra Retirement Trust - Peakhurst Retirement Village Residents and Friends Association, Enhancement of Village Hub by Installing an Insulated Ceiling, $7,000.
The Shepherd Centre - For Deaf Children, Acoustic Skills: Supporting Children with Hearing Loss and Their Families, $9,481.
CATEGORY: Micro Grants
Fiestaville Multicultural Arts Inc. COVID Affected Music Resources for Fiestaville Choir, $1,000.
Illawarra Retirement Trust Peakhurst - Residents and Friends Association, Improvements to our COBBERS (Men's Group) Addressing Social Isolation, $733.
St George (Kogarah) Greek Senior Citizens Group, Health and Wellness Program, $1,000.
Bibby Street Neighbourhood, $250.
All Saints Anglican Church Oatley West, All Saints Pumpkin Patch Project, $899.
Dushan Ristevski,vEdit The Publication "Archive of the Macedonian Literary Association", $1,000.
Anita Rochaniasih,vR U OK - Reach Us, $995.
Kate Ko, The Makeup Empowerment Project, $500.
CATEGORY: Heritage Publication Grants
Knitters Guild NSW, Knitters Guild NSW, A History of the Southern Group Celebrating 35 Years, $950.
The Community Grants 2023-2024 Round 1 entries will open in August 2023. To apply, visit Council's Community Grants page.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
