Entertainer Sylvia Raye has never owned a credit card, and nor does she intend to apply for one.
"I like to use my own money, and I use a debit card when I need to," said Ms Rae, a Sutherland Shire resident, who has performed in many parts of the world, including for troops in Vietnam.
Ms Raye saw red last week when she was stopped from entering the car park of the Kiora Centre at Miranda to shop at Spotlight because she didn't have a credit card.
New signs at the car park entrance say, "We are now paperless. Credit card required for entry".
Ms Raye attempted to use her debit card, but the boom gate would not activate.
"I couldn't reverse because there were other cars behind me and I couldn't go forward because of the bar," she said.
"I had to get out of my car and ask everyone if they could please reverse so I could get out."
Ms Raye tried unsuccessfully to contact the Kiora Centre management by phone.
She then called the Department of Fair Trade and was referred to the ACCC, where she was told to call The Privacy Office (Office of the Australian Information Commissioner).
"After 15 minutes taking to a gentleman, I was none the wiser," she said.
Ms Raye related her experience on social media and was supported by many people who feel the same way.
The owner of the Kiora Centre told the Leader the credit card requirement was introduced because some people using debit cards to enter the car park could not leave because their accounts had insufficient funds.
"We were having people stuck in the car park and stopping others from getting out," said the owner, who chooses to give only his first name, Richard.
"A credit card is different because if it allows you to enter, it also allows you to exit."
