After three years of cancelled State Carnivals, the pinnacle of Netball NSW season finally took place over the weekends of 10 - 12th June and the 1st - 3rd of July and Sutherland were big winners.
The Senior State Titles Championship Division were held in Maitland and the Junior State Titles Championship Division was completed last weekend in Camden.
Over the three days of play the local Sutherland rep teams played the best teams from the entire state of New South Wales.- they each played 19 games over those three days and 74 teams from around the state, battled for State Titles in each age group.
Sutherland Shire Netball Association sent six teams to participate in the Championship division at the carnivals and were excited to bring home the 15 year's State Champion title when the team went through the whole three days of competition undefeated.
The 15's are coached by Jordan Bedingfield who was a winning member of the NSW team at the Australian Men's and Mixed Netball Association National Championship Opens division title held in Perth earlier this year.
Jordan said the team had never competed at a state titles because of two years of Covid and last years floods.
"They were completely committed to the process and team focused," she said
" To top it off we were undefeated all year playing in five carnivals in preparation for the state titles."
Eight of the players were selected in talent identification and five from the Sutherland Netballs 15's Representative Team have subsequently been selected in the Netball NSW Emerging Metro Talent Squad, and comprise 50% of the team.
Last weekend at Camden Netball Courts both the 13 and 14 years Representative Teams were also crowned State Champions keeping pace with their elder sisters.
The 13 year Representative Team are coached by former Sydney Swifts Captain Abbey McCulloch, and Laura Towel both who have extensive Representative experience.
In an unbelievable statistic, the Goal Shooter for the 13 year team, Ella Van Der Mer individually scored 459 goals over the three days which was more than any other team across all the age groups at Junior State .
The winning 14 year representative team were coached by Gabbie Graham and Michelle Allen - both coaches who also have a lengthy history of representative coaching.
Both the State Champion Junior Teams had some hard fought wins and they showed their tenacity and never say die attitude, with the 14 victorious team playing to their mantra of 'Rise' which was written on their arms-and rise to the occasion they did.
