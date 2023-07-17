St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

State title success for Sutherland

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 17 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The all conquering all smiling and undefeated Sutherland 1Netball Association 15s team celebrate after their recent NSW title victory.
The all conquering all smiling and undefeated Sutherland 1Netball Association 15s team celebrate after their recent NSW title victory.

After three years of cancelled State Carnivals, the pinnacle of Netball NSW season finally took place over the weekends of 10 - 12th June and the 1st - 3rd of July and Sutherland were big winners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.