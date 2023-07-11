St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Hurstville to host live screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia versus Ireland

July 11 2023 - 2:30pm
The 2023 Women's World Cup is being held in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August, the first time in the tournament's history that two countries will serve as co-hosts.
Hurstville Plaza will turn green and gold this month when Georges River Council hosts a live screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia versus Ireland match.

