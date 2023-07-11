Hurstville to host live screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia versus Ireland

Hurstville Plaza will turn green and gold this month when Georges River Council hosts a live screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia versus Ireland match.
People will be able to cheer on Australia's Matildas in their opening match on Thursday, 20 July.
There will be seating and heating provided, with coffee available for purchase during the event.
The 2023 Women's World Cup is being held in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August, the first time in the tournament's history that two countries will serve as co-hosts.
There will be 32 nations competing and 64 games in total at ten venues in Australia and New Zealand.
DETAILS:
Event: Live Screening: FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.
When: Thursday 20 July 2023, 7pm - 10pm, Kick Off 8pm
Location: Hurstville Plaza, 296 Forest Road, Hurstville.
Cost: Free
