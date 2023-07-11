Join Microbiome Research Centre and St George Sutherland Medical Research Foundation on August 11 to dance the night away in traditional Scottish style.
Scottish Ceilidh duo Duncan and Strutt will perform for medical research at the event.
The fundraising event will be held in St George Leagues Club's Grange Room at 7.30pm.
Tickets are $75 a person including cocktail food, live music, and Scottish folk-dance music for three hours. There will be a cash bar available. Kilts are optional.
All funds raised will go to supporting medical research at the MRC.
Professor Georgina Hold said there will be plenty of opportunities for attendees to enjoy the night with everyone encouraged to get up and dance.
"The word 'Ceilidh' is derived from the Scottish word for party and party we will," she said.
"You can also choose to 'pay not to play'. You can pay $75 not to attend the event and you receive a tax-deductible receipt."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
