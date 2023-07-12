St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

NSW Governor recalls life growing up in Hurstville

July 12 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Governor, Her Excellency, The Honourable Margaret Beazley attended the Hurstville Museum and Gallery's open day this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.