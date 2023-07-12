NSW Governor recalls life growing up in Hurstville

NSW Governor, Her Excellency, The Honourable Margaret Beazley attended the Hurstville Museum and Gallery's open day this week.
The Governor attended the open day for the museum and gallery's exhibition, Home in St George 1920 - 1960 - a family-friendly event which saw guided tours and a permaculture talk.
The exhibition prompted the Governor to share her own memories of growing up in St George including billycarts and Friday night movies.
The Governor was was born and grew up in Hurstville, one of five children to Gordon and Lorna Beazley. Her father worked as a milkman. She was educated at Catholic schools St Declan's Primary School in Penshurst and St Joseph's Girls High School in Kogarah before attending the Sydney Law School at the University of Sydney where she graduated with honours in 1974.
"The most memorable thing about growing up in Hurstville is that we had a childhood, which was 'free and easy' or, as Clive James wrote: '...an absurdly carefree upbringing," she said.
The Home in St George 1920 - 1960 exhibition explores notions of home and domestic life in the Georges River area from the 1920s to the 1960s.
The exhibtion examines how homes were designed and built during these decades, and the furnishings, equipment, tools, gardens, recreation and hobbies of the time.
It includes many items from the Hurstville Museum and Gallery's extensive collection showcasing the social, cultural and family lives of residents in the St George region during the first half of the 20th century.
The exhibition is on at Hurstville Museum & Gallery until 23 July.
