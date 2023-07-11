Cronulla beaches continue to recover a year after they were being ravaged by a series of devastating erosion events.
Small seas and the addition of about 70,000 cubic metres of sand from the dredging of Port Hacking have added to improvement noted by Sutherland Shire Council in February this year.
Cronulla and North Cronulla beaches have become even wider and the depth of sand increased further.
So much sand has been washed in that mechanical removal from the Cronulla Rock Pool was being carried out this week.
'"Routine maintenance took place in mid-June, and we faced an unexpected challenge with sand entering the pool," the council said in a Facebook post.
"Over the past week, we're happy to report that natural flushing has partially removed the sand from the pool. The tides and swells have helped restore the pool's beauty. Mother Nature is doing her part.
"After assessing the situation, our team has determined that we need to remove the remaining sand."
However, within three months, beaches had "substantially widened and increased in height in certain locations by more than two metres", a staff report said.
"Many members of the community are unaware that the Bate Bay beaches are a 'closed' system, and the sand is only transported nearby into the bay in such events.
"In calmer conditions the sand returns to the shoreline and ultimately returns to the dune."
the council will progressively implement a new Bate Bay Coastal Management Program over the next decade.
Priorities have not yet been announced, and works will largely depend on state and federal grants.
Key initiatives in the include:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.