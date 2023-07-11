Updated | Trains running again on T4 Line after track problem at Martin Place

A track problem, which disrupted morning peak services on the T4 line, has been fixed.
Trains were running through Martin Place station by 7.30am.
Earlier
There are major delays on the T4 Illawarra train line due to track repairs at Martin Place.
Sydney Trains advised just after 7am, "Allow extra travel time on T4 due to urgent track repairs at Martin Place.
"Trains may stop at or between stations for longer than normal.
"Stops will change for some trains. Use local bus routes 333 or 440 for travel between Bondi Junction and the City. Updates to follow."
Station announcements at Redfern said a train was "stuck at Martin Place."
More to come
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
