Children's entertainer and video educator Ozzie will attempt to break two world records at Miranda on the day the Matildas kick off their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign.
Ozzie, aka Bangor resident Scott Richmond, and his creative partner Dylan Bray, are aiming to inspire kids to be active while also raising $100,000 for disadvantaged children.
Ozzie's first goal is to try and break the record for the longest distance dribbling a soccer ball.
He will start at Parliament House, Canberra on July 14 and hopefully finish the 320 kilometre feat at Seymour Shaw Park, Miranda at 4pm on Thursday July 20.
Children will be encouraged to welcome him and, with their own soccer balls, help set another world record for the most people simultaneously dribbling a soccer ball.
The current record, 2068, was set in Gaza City in 2011.
Fund-raising proceeds will go charity partners Fair Game and Sport Access.
"Ozzie lives by the key messages: be curious, give everything a go, and always stay keen! It's Ozzie's ultimate goal to inspire kids to get active and live a healthy lifestyle," Mr Richmond said.
"By doing this event, we want to raise funds via public donations for sporting equipment and programs for kids living in remote and underprivileged communities across the country - as well as support kids with a disability to get into sport," he added.
Mr Bray said Ozzie would visit several schools and junior sporting clubs between Canberra and Sydney wile averaging 45 kilometres of running and dribbling per day.
As part of the World Record event, five scholarships will be awarded to support young para athletes in Oceanic countries.
Entries are open for the Keen Kids Scholarship, a financial and mentoring partnership between five-time swimming Paralympian Matt Levy and Ozzie.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
