Soccer ball dribbling world record attempt to take place at Seymour Shaw Park

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 11:30am
Ozzie, aka Bangor resident Scott Richmond trains for his world record attempt. Picture supplied
Children's entertainer and video educator Ozzie will attempt to break two world records at Miranda on the day the Matildas kick off their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign.

