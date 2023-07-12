St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Free entry into Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre this weekend

July 12 2023 - 2:30pm
Entry to the pool will be free for the weekend of the 15 - 16 July from 6am to 8pm.
Entry to the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre will be free this weekend as Council welcomes the public back to the Centre.

