Free entry into Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre this weekend

Entry to the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre will be free this weekend as Council welcomes the public back to the Centre.
"It is wonderful to welcome members and visitors back to this amazing complex that is now being managed by Council," Mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
"We are offering residents and visitors free access to the pool for the weekend to thank everyone for their patience while Council completed the fit-out, repainting, cleaning, and some repairs to ensure the continued safe operation of the centre," she said.
Mayor Dr Christina Curry said Council has employed nearly 100 new full-time and casual staff, ranging from managers to Learn-to-Swim instructors, to ensure the smooth operation of the Centre.
"We are excited to be able to provide jobs for all ages. There will be some familiar faces, but mostly lots of new and enthusiastic staff waiting to help our pool users," she said.
Entry to the pool will be free for the weekend of the 15 - 16 July from 6am to 8pm and Council's staff will be on hand to respond to enquiries, sign up new members and take Learn-to- Swim enrolments.
An official opening of the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre under Council management is planned for later in the year when the weather warms up.
