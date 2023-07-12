Sutherland Shire Council is writing to Sister City, Chuo, in Japan "advising of our displeasure with the Toyota Corporation regarding their legacy commitment".
Toyota will also be asked to remove any references to Sutherland Shire Council from its website.
The measures were unanimously agreed to at the June 26 council meeting following claims by present and former mayors Carmelo Pesce and Kent Johns the motor company had not delivered a promised "big" legacy to the shire when it closed its Caringbah operation in 2019.
Toyota had earlier rejected the claims.
A report by council staff on what documentary evidence existed about the legacy said, from 2015, the council and Toyota staff were in discussions in relation to the company's exit from the site and the legacy Toyota sought to leave for Sutherland Shire.
In 2017, Toyota announced that five schools in Sutherland Shire would receive new technology and financial support to help at risk students and students living with disabilities," the report said.
"This occurred over a four-year period.
"A December 2017 a Toyota press release announced that 16 Sutherland Shire students were inaugural recipients of Toyota Australia scholarships, driven in partnership with Schools Plus.
"In 2022, a Toyota press release announced the conclusion of Sydney Legacy projects in 2021.
"The Sydney Legacy projects were reported to total $1.8 million, awarding scholarships to Sutherland Shire high school students and supporting Sutherland Shire education programs.
"No documentary evidence has been found in council's record systems or in media articles in relation to any further commitments by Toyota towards a legacy for shire residents."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
