St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sutherland Shire Council to write to Sister City Chuo in Japan about Toyota's 'legacy commitment'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 12 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Toyota site on the edge of Woolooware Bay in 2017. Picture: Chris Lane
The Toyota site on the edge of Woolooware Bay in 2017. Picture: Chris Lane

Sutherland Shire Council is writing to Sister City, Chuo, in Japan "advising of our displeasure with the Toyota Corporation regarding their legacy commitment".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.