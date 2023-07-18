Hariri Chickens emerged as a culinary gem in the 1990s in the vibrant Canterbury district on Lakemba's Haldon Street. From its humble beginnings as a small yet successful takeaway, the restaurant swiftly captured the hearts and taste buds of locals and neighbouring suburbs alike.
Offering accessible and affordable high-quality food, and serving a menu that takes you on a nostalgic journey back to the dinner tables of Middle Eastern households, Hariri Chickens recreates the flavours and experiences that your mother would lovingly prepare, with dishes that transport you back to your childhood home.
Their unique approach to cooking and serving BBQ chicken is what sets them apart from the crowd.
They don't just serve delicious food, the dedicated staff actively immerse themselves in the community, partnering with local charities, participating in fundraisers, and adding their vibrant touch to festivals and events.
As the business's popularity soared, so did the recognition they received for their exceptional products and services. Hariri Chickens has received five esteemed business awards in Canterbury in 2009, 2012, and 2013, with the team revelling in the acknowledgement of their unwavering commitment to excellence.
However, no journey is without its trials and in a devastating turn of events, the popular restaurant fell victim to a robbery and fire in 2013, marking the end of an extraordinary 23 year legacy in Canterbury. Undeterred by adversity, the team rose from the ashes and relocated to Kogarah in 2014, ready to embark on a new chapter.
With unwavering determination, Hariri Chickens flourished once again. Today, they proudly stand as a sought-after "destination" for residents across Sydney's south-metropolitan region and draw in numerous out-of-town and interstate visitors.
Their ongoing success is a testament to the unwavering support of loyal patrons and the enduring passion poured into every dish they serve.
As a family business, the team takes great pride in creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, making every customer feel like they're part of an extended family. The team is passionate and well-informed, ready to assist you with a smile and make sure you have everything you need.
The staff at Hariri Chickens said they wanted to thank the local community and their dedicated customers for their remarkable loyalty and support throughout the years, and that they remained committed to delivering the same high standards that define the business.
What began as self reflection and an idea during COVID lockdowns, has resulted in Aida Anani not only starting her own business but taking out a local business award recently. The director and owner of The Skin Scientist has long had a passion for skin care, and is now continuing to take that passion and help deliver outstanding results for her customers.
Reflecting on the recent win, Aida said personal experience and dedication had led her down this successful path. "The history of my skin clinic is deeply rooted in personal experiences and a desire to empower women.
"It all began during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic when my own skin was not at its best, and recognising the impact that skin concerns can have on one's confidence and overall well-being, I decided to turn my ever evolving passion for skincare into a business," she said. "I saw a demand and jumped at the opportunity, opening my business almost five years earlier than originally anticipated."
Thanks to Aida's dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence, The Skin Scientist has gained strong recognition in the community, and is now one of the most trusted skin specialists in the area. Aida said she was excited to be marking an important milestone in the business's journey, with a a storefront opening soon in Hurstville. "With this expansion, we are not only growing our physical presence but also embracing cutting-edge technology.
"We take immense pride in being among the first in our local community and city to offer some of the most advanced technologies from reputable providers," she said. "By staying at the forefront of innovation, we aim to provide our clients with the most effective and efficient treatments available."
While Aida's dedication has taken the business to new heights, she said it wouldn't have been possible without support from all of those around her. "My family have been amazing, especially my mother who empowered me to be able to empower my clients," she said. "Also, the support from Sami Travel which first allowed my business to flourish and take off to the stage where it is today."
The Skin Scientist is a skin clinic that offers resplendent clinical facials, advanced treatment plans, and medical-grade cosmeceuticals. Their services are rooted in the principles of science and chemistry, ensuring effective and personalised solutions for various skin types and concerns, with a focus on education and transparency.
Aida boasts an amazing resume with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Science and Biology, and soon to graduate of Masters of Nursing, along with experience as a Pathology Collector and a Skin and Dermal Specialist.
The dedicated business owner said she hoped The Skin Scientist provided a place where clients could feel safe and welcome. "The motivation is to create a space where women could feel empowered and regain their self-esteem which stemmed from my personal struggle with acne and uneven skin," she said. "I understand firsthand the emotional toll these issues can take and want to provide a supportive environment where others can find effective solutions."
This year's St George Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular providing a fitting finale to the annual event. Winners exchanged exuberant hugs while cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage on the night.
Awards founder and Precedent Productions Managing Director, Steve Loe, said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program. "The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities.
"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners, but is also an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists," he said. "We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."
The St George & Sutherland Shire Leader captured all the excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.
Mr Loe said that as always, the winners' speeches were heartfelt and emotional. "This year was no exception, it's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles, as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches.
"Of course, the awards are only possibly with the support of Presenting Partner, Commonwealth Bank, and Major Partners, Georges River Council and NOVA Employment, along with Support Partners, Ramsgate RSL, BxNetworing, Cornerstone Community and White Key Marketing," he said. "Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there."
Mr Loe also thanked Southern Sydney Entertainment Centre for the high quality food and service it provided. "Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said. "I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."
Build A Land has been recognised for their outstanding services and products after being named the winner of a local business award.
Build A Land is well known across the region for the quality of their work, but also their commitment to local communities. The company supports locals with donations and giveaway prizes, especially around the Easter and Christmas season, and in December 2022 Build A Land provided one deserving family a free kitchen renovation as part of a Christmas initiative aimed at helping out families who were struggling.
Director, Chris Sader, said it was an emotional time for everyone and one of the most rewarding things the team had done. "We wanted to gift a family that has been struggling and in need of assistance as we knew that the past few years have been a major struggle for families especially during COVID, so we decided we would give away an entire kitchen renovation," he said. "We love giving back to those who have struggled and have gone through tough times, and we are so blessed to have been able to give this family their dream kitchen and formed a bond with all of them."
The home renovation company began in 2017 and in 2020 expanded their services to offer in house manufacturing of customised kitchens and joinery.While the move came with risks thanks to the COVID pandemic, ultimately the decision has paid off for both Build A Land and their dedicated customers.
Chris said they saw a unique opening in the market offering customers an all-in-one renovation and kitchen company. "We can offer our customers affordable luxury kitchens at a very competitive price and then complete the entire renovation project from design to manufacturing and completion of construction.
"We care about our clients, we listen to their ideas and help guide them to create their dreams while being mindful of their budget," he said. "With our business model it is mandatory that we take slow and effective care with our works as we are specialised finished product with no room for error."
Indeed the quality results for Build A Land customers speak for themselves, but it is also staff who continue to benefit. With nine employees, the staff are more than just employees to Chris. "We spend quality time on educating, training and caring for our staff as they are the heart and soul of the business," he said. "If our staff come to work and are treated like family and not just a number, then they will feel more appreciated and produce better results."
When asked what the future holds for Build A Land, Chris said they wanted to be continue their reputation as the best in the business while continuing to look for opportunities in the industry. "We have grown exponentially already and in the coming years Build A Land will be a household name in the St George community," he said. "We will be taking calculated steps to making renovating your home and kitchen affordable especially for those in need and our seniors in our community."